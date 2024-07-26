CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 213,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 528.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 36,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:ALTL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 9,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.