CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 118.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $25.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $888.16. 1,194,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,895. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,004.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $942.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

