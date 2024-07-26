CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,091. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.63.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.05.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

