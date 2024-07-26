CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 538,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 233,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.24. 95,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,571. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.