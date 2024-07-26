CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 13,206 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 162.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $65.02. 8,428,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,811,361. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Melius started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.97.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.