CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 152.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $297,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 294,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,733 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.55.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

