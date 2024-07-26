CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 355 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.38. 804,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,061. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $62.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

