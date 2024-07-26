CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,406,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,408,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000.

USMC stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.64. 34,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,128. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $55.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

