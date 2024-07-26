Creditcoin Price Down 4.1% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $180.84 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001019 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 355,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

