Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $63,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,446,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,965,000 after acquiring an additional 197,099 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,547,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,925,374. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

