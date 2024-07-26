Crewe Advisors LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.79 and a 200 day moving average of $128.11. The stock has a market cap of $572.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.