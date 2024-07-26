Crewe Advisors LLC Takes $93,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 259,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. 402,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.