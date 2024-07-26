Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $2,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,750,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth $1,932,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,511 shares of company stock worth $52,794 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZZ Stock Up 3.5 %

AZZ stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,724. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $43.48 and a one year high of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.40.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.55%.

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.