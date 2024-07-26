Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

CE traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $137.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,512. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average is $150.66.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

