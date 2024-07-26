Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in KT by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in KT by 1,292.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KT by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in KT by 1,227.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Performance

KT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 59,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,746. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KT. StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KT

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.