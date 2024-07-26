Currys (LON:CURY) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.30

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.30 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 81.30 ($1.05), with a volume of 2491193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.15 ($1.02).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CURY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Currys to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 95 ($1.23) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.87) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Currys from GBX 90 ($1.16) to GBX 92 ($1.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 91.80 ($1.19).

Get Currys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CURY

Currys Trading Up 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of £922.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,978.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32.

In other news, insider Steve Johnson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($37,765.13). 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Currys

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.