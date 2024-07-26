Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,272. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

