DA Davidson Raises SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $112.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

SSB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.43.

Shares of SouthState stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.98. 78,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

