DA Davidson Raises SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $240.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPSC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.77. 45,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,819. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $151.96 and a one year high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,798,000 after buying an additional 58,525 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,928,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,508,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,527,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

