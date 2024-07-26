Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $274.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $197.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $276.31.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,175 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,154 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

