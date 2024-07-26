Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.