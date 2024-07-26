Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. 3,956,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,874. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

