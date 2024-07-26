Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $1,350.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1,265.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,039.13.

DECK stock traded up $67.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $908.90. 785,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,365. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $970.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $888.57. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after buying an additional 464,020 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,814,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,882 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

