Decred (DCR) Price Hits $12.32 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $12.32 or 0.00018307 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded down 5% against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $199.70 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00076877 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009117 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,829.98 or 0.44337911 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,214,005 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.