Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading 7.3% Higher

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 103,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 414,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.82.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C($4.92) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.19 million.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

