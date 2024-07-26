Degen (DEGEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $14.76 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Degen token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Degen has a market cap of $84.41 million and $14.76 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Degen has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00676424 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $18,103,566.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

