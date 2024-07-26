Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of EG traded up $10.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,352. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.48. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.36 and a twelve month high of $417.92.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

