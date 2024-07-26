Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $213,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SNOW traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $129.32. 1,629,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,681. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.60 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

