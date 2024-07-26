Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 21,949 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,949 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ADT by 1,185.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. American Trust bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 34.4% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Trading Up 0.4 %

ADT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 1,542,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.59. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

ADT Profile

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. ADT’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

