Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 483 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.8 %

S&P Global stock traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,191. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $498.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.55.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

