Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $223,610,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,648,000 after purchasing an additional 209,419 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $42,689,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 5,179.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $5.01 on Friday, reaching $221.04. 674,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,497. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average of $280.94. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.50.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

