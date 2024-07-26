Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 173,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 243,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $241.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 155.1% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after buying an additional 1,611,561 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,918,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 811,555 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

