Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE DELL traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079,693. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.