Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 449,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,192 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.