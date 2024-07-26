Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to “Buy”

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $600.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $540.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LMT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.91.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $521.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $526.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,402,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.