dForce USD (USX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $132.04

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.68 million and $132.04 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00105102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011335 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,689,050 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99899683 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,648.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.