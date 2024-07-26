DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 83,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,849. The company has a market cap of $106.35 million, a P/E ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in DHI Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHX. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

