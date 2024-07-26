DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 83,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,849. The company has a market cap of $106.35 million, a P/E ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.22.
DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHX. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.
