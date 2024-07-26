Diebold Nixdorf’s (DBD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 0.6 %

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at $256,162,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $6,013,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after buying an additional 94,421 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 493,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 89,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $3,243,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

