Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFSD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.22. 394,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.