Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

DEC stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,507,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter worth $20,639,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Diversified Energy by 838.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,484,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after buying an additional 1,325,948 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $16,390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth $15,871,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

