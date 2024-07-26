Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
DEC stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
