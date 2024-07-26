Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Insider Purchases C$29,193.00 in Stock

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) insider Warburg Pincus LLC acquired 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,193.00.

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DCBO opened at C$52.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$46.00 and a 1-year high of C$76.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.24.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

