Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Insider Purchases C$29,193.00 in Stock

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) insider Warburg Pincus LLC acquired 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,193.00.
Docebo Stock Performance
Shares of TSE DCBO opened at C$52.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$46.00 and a 1-year high of C$76.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.24.
About Docebo
