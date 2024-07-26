Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.50. The stock had a trading volume of 357,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.05. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

