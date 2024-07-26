Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in July

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance
BRLGF remained flat at $2.64 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.39.
About Dominion Lending Centres
