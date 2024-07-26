Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $200.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

DOV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.92. 592,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,092. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dover by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

