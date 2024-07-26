Dye & Durham Limited Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Dye & Durham in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
Shares of TSE DND opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$881.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.18. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$7.46 and a 1 year high of C$20.54.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$107.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.60 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.
Dye & Durham Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.95%.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
