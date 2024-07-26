DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the June 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of DZS in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

DZS stock remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Friday. 10,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,939. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. DZS has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merlin Capital Inc lifted its holdings in DZS by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 46,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DZS by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 120,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DZS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

