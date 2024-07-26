Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (EFSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 16th

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Financial Services stock remained flat at $33.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071. Eagle Financial Services has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.17%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

