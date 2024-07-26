Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 60,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.81. 1,247,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,181. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 88.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

