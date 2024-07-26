East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Truist Financial

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.21. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $88.16.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

