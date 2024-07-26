Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Trading Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.27. 78,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 78,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

