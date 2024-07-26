Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Trading Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.27. 78,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 78,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
